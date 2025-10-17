St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 17/10/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 55335 Hastings , 2nd Prize of £300 – 53762 Icklesham, 3rd Prize of £150 – 40679 St leonards-on-Sea.
55 Prizes of £10
13842 14290 14765 15686 17292 19485 19619 19930 20479 22131 22519 22769 26574 31458 32838 33665 33935 34071 34711 35641 36973 36979 38020 40154 40641 40740 42568 42655 43055 44163 52552 53425 54718 55243 55322 57389 58115 63063 63120 70044 70184 70874 72230 73204 78563 79132 79269 79289 79559 80400 82621 88802 89480 93646 99311
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.