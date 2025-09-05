St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers w/e 05/09/25
Please see this week's winning numbers
Here are the winning lottery numbers for the hospice lottery draw 05.09.25.
1st Prize of £2000– 82951 HASTINGS, 2nd Prize of £300 – 40241 ST LEONARDS ON SEA, 3rd Prize of £150 – 76125 ASHFORD.
55 Prizes of £10
10532109091500417363175741814918197212222194523438 23618236722502925329260282834830074317663611336817 37000370933839540908431714389144686453534646148946 52195557815736058247585216074360947633406956972443 73073731977372173860748217756878775796467965981315 8276885449876588852792862