St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers w/e 19/09/25
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 19/09/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 49694 St Leonards-on-sea , 2nd Prize of £300 – 80322 St Leonards-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 52042 Hastings.
55 Prizes of £10
10277 15042 15961 17558 18525 21954 22020 23500 23766 23967 25979 26275 26478 26515 29579 29931 33172 33793 34468 35476 36009 36229 37549 37776 39004 39151 40971 41484 43782 44111 59377 60991 62202 65060 66614 66876 67486 68468 69576 69824 71921 72935 74321 75998 76582 77593 77701 78059 83320 85220 89563 90243 91944 93611 99513
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.