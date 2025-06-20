St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers w/e 20/06/25
Please see this week's winning numbers
Here are the winning lottery numbers for the Hospice Lottery draw 20/06/25.
1st Prize of £2000– 20379 Rye, 2nd Prize of £300 – 37950 St Leonards on Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 54604 Hastings.
55 Prizes of £10
13625137461691619992227302337527692
28108287002940 30179310503147332737
328593546536107363263672338865 39247
436624595751403522255485056083596906108161841 6538167188689966912771297
7149471927724007487279090 7919382207
84149846658631086455905829125791400
92077 9223093763943979625296622
Thank you for all your support, it is very much appreciated! 😊