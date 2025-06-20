St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers w/e 20/06/25

By Kayleigh Peacock
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST
Please see this week's winning numbers

Here are the winning lottery numbers for the Hospice Lottery draw 20/06/25.

1st Prize of £2000– 20379 Rye, 2nd Prize of £300 – 37950 St Leonards on Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 54604 Hastings.

55 Prizes of £10

Are you this weeks winner?

13625137461691619992227302337527692

28108287002940 30179310503147332737

328593546536107363263672338865 39247

436624595751403522255485056083596906108161841 6538167188689966912771297

7149471927724007487279090 7919382207

84149846658631086455905829125791400

92077 9223093763943979625296622

Thank you for all your support, it is very much appreciated! 😊

