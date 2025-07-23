St Michael's Hospice Moonlight Walk is bigger, better and brighter than ever!

Light up the night and join them for a magical 7km evening walk along Hastings and St Leonards seafront, up to the Hospice and back again, to celebrate life and loved ones. Alongside the glow sticks, fairy lights, and glowing lanterns, there will be live entertainment and illuminations to enjoy along the route. Plus, they’ll be hosting an event village at The Stade, with food stalls and other refreshments.

Moonlight Walk is perfect for families, groups of friends and dog walkers, as well behaved pooches are very welcome. Whatever your reason for joining the walk, it’s a great opportunity to connect with others, and remember the people we love. No connection to the Hospice is necessary, the event is open to all.

Shelley who took part in the event last year, in memory of her husband Warren, said; “Moonlight Walk felt like the perfect way to give back to the Hospice and remember Warren. A group of our family and friends walked together and shared memories of holidays, laughter, and love.

“It was an emotional, but lovely experience for us all to be together and the lantern installation at the end was just beautiful. We could hear people chatting and laughing, some sadness, but the whole event was so supportive, and we really enjoyed the evening.”

Moonlight Walk takes place on Saturday 4th October. To book your place, visit stmichaelshospice.com or call the Fundraising Team on 01424 456396.

