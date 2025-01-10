St Michaels Hospice winning lottery numbers 10th January 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 10/01/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 87711 Hastings, 2nd Prize of £300 – 38457 Hailsham, 3rd Prize of £150 – 90211 Hastings.
55 Prizes of £10
13064 13178 15872 19035 20047 21958 22227 22843 23593 25581 28962 30724 33712 36670 37185 38865 38918 39228 43201 43339 46182 46223 50590 51058 51391 55701 56593 57319 58220 58501 58651 58865 59502 62241 62860 63141 63421 66361 67669 74798 76342 81235 82692 82736 83956 84794 90423 91427 91973 93072 93540 93940 94423 94669 97666
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.