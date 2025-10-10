St Michael's Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 10th October 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 19165 Hastings
2nd Prize £300 – 40670 St Leonards on Sea
3rd Prize £150 – 66449 Battle
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10184 10580 11468 14414 16064 16349 19532 21159 22293 22828 25061 25812 27054 29101 31186 40371 41610 43306 44734 46502 49528 49720 50187 50764 52658 52784 54020 54937 55270 55702 55824 58049 58581 60281 60376 61038 62515 64516 65190 65679 70823 71658 73767 75244 77083 77387 78479 80999 86044 86891 89707 91580 96215 98264 4000004
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.