St Michael's Hospice winning lottery numbers 11th April 2025

By Kayleigh Peacock
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Please see this week's winning numbers

1st Prize £2,000 – 23970 Bexhill-on-Sea,

2nd Prize £300 – 12497 Hastings

3rd Prize £150 – 21162 St Leonards-on-Sea

Are you this week's winnerAre you this week's winner
Are you this week's winner

Plus 55 Prizes of £10

10255103511159114045167171897524267257672599928723 30731324573312433420334383388237623381153851339515 39709431154401745253481674886549872499305088551181 5134151740524365360955047557945675757743636466549665921679757012375030777907817579353798478076681699 8185984416858529070999023

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.

Related topics:St Michael's HospiceBexhill-on-Sea
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice