St Michael's Hospice winning lottery numbers 11th April 2025
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 23970 Bexhill-on-Sea,
2nd Prize £300 – 12497 Hastings
3rd Prize £150 – 21162 St Leonards-on-Sea
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10255103511159114045167171897524267257672599928723 30731324573312433420334383388237623381153851339515 39709431154401745253481674886549872499305088551181 5134151740524365360955047557945675757743636466549665921679757012375030777907817579353798478076681699 8185984416858529070999023
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.