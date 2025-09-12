St Michael's Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 12th September 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 59106 Icklesham
2nd Prize £300 – 43040 St Leonards on Sea
3rd Prize £150 – 82723 Hastings
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
1059413813150391862823513249642499227019 2734927931 29750316843574237980386644326343568442964482144971 46701483385091651251512845316455971560185628658941 61923662316631066689671886791567949681576866670785 713777156373171768247785778235805438668488540925979469095657963059728597901
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.