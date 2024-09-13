St Michaels Hospice winning lottery numbers 13/09/24
1st Prize £2,000 – 94697 Hastings, 2nd Prize £300 – 90958 Bexhill on Sea, 3rd Prize £150 – 73870 Bexhill on Sea
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10762 12809 17650 18454 19848 20645 21338 21969 25408 25753
26157 26329 26442 28166 28474 31874 33940 39044 41638 41863
42276 48449 49228 50897 51900 53594 53920 54808 55270 55757
57173 57529 59595 59632 60938 62905 63462 64007 66101 66708
67331 68157 69734 77698 80319 81577 83858 88529 89475 89732
89848 91010 93300 96208 99512
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.
