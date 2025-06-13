St Michael's Hospice winning lottery numbers 13th June 2025

1st Prize £2,000 – 21276 St Leonards on Sea

2nd Prize £300 – 51957 Hastings

3rd Prize £150 – 82262 Hastings

Are you this week's winner

Plus 55 Prizes of £10

11019124841490218798244342449124694252592534427320 28700287272973131514322623292934013360143885739944 42335442764433544819460774844049342503745078051095 51662522825334056867585015947563148665736725867797

69864712217344875709762767820981171811838224684112 8678986871901799664899572

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.

