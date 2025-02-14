St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 14th February 2025
1st Prize £2,000 – 22058 Hastings 2nd Prize £300 - 39250 St Leonards on Sea 3rd Prize £150 – 17572 St Leonards on Sea
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
11406 14479 15230 17917 18986 20002 20363 20466 21982 22730 25246 28040 29402 29603 32222 34276 34553 34973 37052 37809 37881 38547 45677 45896 50895 55209 60682 61441 65244 66778 68572 69824 71479 72218 73996 74496 74833 74852 75191 76380 76993 77076 79436 79607 79948 80140 82266 86240 87166 87489 88423 91662 95009 95995 96643
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.