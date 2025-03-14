St Michael's Hospice winning lottery numbers 14th March 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for the Hospice lottery draw 14th March 2025.
1st Prize of £2,000 – 79882 Hastings
2nd Prize of £300 – 24683 St Leonards on Sea
3rd Prize of £150 – 85562 Bexhill on Sea
55 Prizes of £10
11979 13579 15866 17174 21848 27214 27626 29187 31473 31608 32437 37719 37929 41739 43361 45425 45873 46416 49496 49836 51321 52960 53701 54444 54521 55369 56567 58316 58888 61460 62793 63454 63757 66348 68015 69414 70657 72745 74019 74033 74393 74467 76084 77586 81007 82215 86394 93507 94222 95041 96487 97927 98293 98615 99512
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.