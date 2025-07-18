St Michael's Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 18th July 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 69413 St Leonards on Sea
2nd Prize £300 – 67768 Hastings
3rd Prize £150 – 84195 Bexhill on Sea
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10532109141232313866156592032121721227712426625880 27992307983164531717321313300133157370923752538847 40241439964431044604453364587350559547545521556337 5717259043621976728268555701257100571729726257296675048761547785878162791627933879846818598470887756 9153193093934239662299112
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.