St Michael's Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 1st August 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £3,000 – 24981 Hastings
2nd Prize £300 – 45926 St Leonards on Sea
3rd Prize £150 – 83819 Tenterden
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10366125791417114216192561959620650219082269924038 27818281642832129706392654517346847468574783349199 5238952437551205859759643774597919680566953542000692 2000808200187330009943009877301055130159193020414302479930500003060503 306441930787103090404309071230946283098309309845231017023114573400003040005864005714403624840677704093402
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.