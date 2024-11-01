St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 1st November 2024
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw.
1st Prize £2,000 – 69354 St Leonards on Sea, 2nd Prize £300 – 13684 Bexhill on Sea, 3rd Prize £150 – 52325 Hastings
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
12655 13089 14709 16017 16461 16768 16792 16826 16871 17345 18769 19061 26052 28038 28075 29465 31346 32557 33430 34685 38542 40265 43094 45265 50912 51681 52038 53241 56661 62937 63313 63738 64243 64754 64786 65447 65651 65792 66123 70441 77772 77979 79170 81315 82784 85707 86061 89226 89919 93126 93589 96648 98974 98988 99856
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.