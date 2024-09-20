St Michaels Hospice winning lottery numbers 20/09/24

By Kayleigh Peacock
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Please see this weeks winning numbers

1st Prize £2,000 – 31382 St Leonards on Sea, 2nd Prize £300 – 13163 St Leonards on Sea, 3rd Prize £150 – 95976 Hastings

Plus 55 Prizes of £10

11732 16272 17505 19635 19863 24347 25152 26274 26348 28597

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lottery winning numbers 20th September 2024Lottery winning numbers 20th September 2024
Lottery winning numbers 20th September 2024

30301 34193 37370 37518 39143 41757 42260 43644 46668 46781

48108 49774 51108 52198 53135 53340 58442 59591 59955 63235

63765 64786 65891 67223 68595 70015 70345 71179 72202 73980

74968 78220 78563 78841 81935 84183 84584 84713 85944 87768

91531 96463 97901 98631 99394

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384. more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.