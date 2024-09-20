St Michaels Hospice winning lottery numbers 20/09/24
1st Prize £2,000 – 31382 St Leonards on Sea, 2nd Prize £300 – 13163 St Leonards on Sea, 3rd Prize £150 – 95976 Hastings
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
11732 16272 17505 19635 19863 24347 25152 26274 26348 28597
30301 34193 37370 37518 39143 41757 42260 43644 46668 46781
48108 49774 51108 52198 53135 53340 58442 59591 59955 63235
63765 64786 65891 67223 68595 70015 70345 71179 72202 73980
74968 78220 78563 78841 81935 84183 84584 84713 85944 87768
91531 96463 97901 98631 99394
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.
