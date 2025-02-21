St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 21st February 2025
1st Prize £2,000 – 52457 Rye,
2nd Prize £300 – 35509 St Leonards on Sea,
3rd Prize £150 – 52436 Hastings
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10572 12241 16153 16450 16986 18909 21302 21787 22499 23307 23461 24161 24688 28836 29819 31822 33634 36514 37034 37849 39984 40645 44197 45942 47990 48640 49400 50097 50226 54747 54826 58442 58570 63000 63163 63845 64394 64712 66385 71161 74373 75864 76440 76794 76890 78138 79090 84636 89566 89692 93117 93518 95737 96820 98051
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.