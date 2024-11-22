St Michaels Hospice winning lottery numbers 22nd November 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
1st Prize £2,000 – 78835 Bexhill on Sea, 2nd Prize £300 – 41104 Hastings, 3rd Prize £150 – 44956 Ninfield
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
11115 11508 11578 19007 19635 21464 21547 22697 23126 23263 23411 23709 23884 26424 27130 29420 29788 29940 30803 33750 34482 37086 38248 38494 38611 39785 43063 49289 50241 51681 55589 57082 64577 65443 66077 66375 67642 71847 77093 80436 82381 82928 84130 85969 86168 86455 89827 89956 91868 92055 92700 92893 93676 96463 97579
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.