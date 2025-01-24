St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 24th January 2025
1st Prize £2,000 – 36075 Bexhill on Sea, 2nd Prize £300 – 41475 Bexhill on Sea, 3rd Prize £150 – 97765 Battle
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
11637 11716 12277 13651 13823 14076 19184 21648 24192 28395 30620 30691 32601 33010 34908 34983 35386 35685 36295 37525 38320 41194 41849 43263 49694 51177 51233 54286 54449 55107 55801 56613 57613 57972 59667 64637 64990 68078 71344 72729 76872 78190 78660 79420 79811 80007 82148 86382 88370 91146 94607 94870 97152 97948 99112
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.