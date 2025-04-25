St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 25th April 2025
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 78282 St Leonards on Sea
2nd Prize £300 – 56859 Bexhill on Sea
3rd Prize £150 – 23270 St Leonards on Sea
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10747167681716918403207762418926308264762660927552 30011318853243734553352223556536618388653999940641 41764432014337447043492625318654886575535944762683 63632642666558966767 69104704167061173731738867400876380770937809778944826038431184340873338752892456 9648798577994479950099881
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.