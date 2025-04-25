St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 25th April 2025

By Kayleigh Peacock
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:16 BST
Please see this week's winning numbers

1st Prize £2,000 – 78282 St Leonards on Sea

2nd Prize £300 – 56859 Bexhill on Sea

3rd Prize £150 – 23270 St Leonards on Sea

Are you this week's winner

Plus 55 Prizes of £10

10747167681716918403207762418926308264762660927552 30011318853243734553352223556536618388653999940641 41764432014337447043492625318654886575535944762683 63632642666558966767 69104704167061173731738867400876380770937809778944826038431184340873338752892456 9648798577994479950099881

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.

