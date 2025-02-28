St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 28th February 2025

Please see this week's winning numbers

1st Prize £2,000 – 60714 St Leonards on Sea 2nd Prize £300 – 34792 St Leonards on Sea 3rd Prize £150 – 77935 Pett

Plus 55 Prizes of £10

12039 12844 12938 18049 20674 21372 21869 21970 24665 24985 26395 32785 37617 38887 39470 41587 42108 43425 44327 44502 44937 46058 47418 47619 50479 51397 51436 53605 56451 56549 60255 60429 61508 62479 62814 62919 66424 67038 68740 72171 72334 74593 75672 78349 80497 81308 82225 82469 84571 86965 88895 90350 96401 97647 98215

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384

