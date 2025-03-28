St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 28th March 2025

By Kayleigh Peacock
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:04 BST
Please see this week's winning numbers

1st Prize £2,000 – 64813 St Leonards on Sea

2nd Prize £300 – 42487 Hastings

3rd Prize £150 – 42275 Hastings

Are you this week's winner

Plus 55 Prizes of £10

10169107601214312970140831627116516169231700017019 179701924220443204792263024699261882802429996 31751 34434359433636538125405544125543475518275204053607 54721555325816058565589566259767605677216879269227

69231698497320475728766487836180905814928204384636 9238395523970179729298534

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384

