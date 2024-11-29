St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 29th November 2024
1st Prize £2,000 – 35553 St Leonards on Sea, 2nd Prize £300 – 80414 St Leonards on Sea, 3rd Prize £150 – 56671 Rye
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
11128 16053 22883 25722 26356 28924 35760 36513 38309 43356 43950 43974 46062 48100 48873 50321 52464 52509 53666 54124 55157 55489 56902 56991 60592 62045 62869 62883 63209 63565 64316 64937 65885 70488 72150 73058 73715 73796 74292 74423 75813 76504 76526 79418 80389 87459 88427 88718 90403 91085 94024 95502 97632 98004 98593
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.