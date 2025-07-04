St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 4th July 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 70080 St Leonards on Sea
2nd Prize £300 – 91550 Pevensey
3rd Prize £150 – 46940 Ninfield
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
11541116061533416953181641965321787235622395525615 26568271772896229949303953803338254385283872538909 42906460434666949060491774941850903519395367758807 589136194362847639376465765088655266761669860 72528 730007442974652758527594478957809598213887604880848995291021964849874698934
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.