St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 4th July 2025

By Kayleigh Peacock
Contributor
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 15:40 BST
1st Prize £2,000 – 70080 St Leonards on Sea

2nd Prize £300 – 91550 Pevensey

3rd Prize £150 – 46940 Ninfield

Plus 55 Prizes of £10

11541116061533416953181641965321787235622395525615 26568271772896229949303953803338254385283872538909 42906460434666949060491774941850903519395367758807 589136194362847639376465765088655266761669860 72528 730007442974652758527594478957809598213887604880848995291021964849874698934

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.

