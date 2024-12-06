St Michaels Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 6th December 2024
1st Prize £2,000 – 47990 St Leonards on Sea, 2nd Prize £300 – 74793 St Leonards on Sea, 3rd Prize £150 – 94206 Hastings
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10742 12383 15440 24957 25517 25777 27273 28426 29113 29514 30844 30867 31855 32437 33508 33999 36163 39090 40321 41353 41847 43188 44204 47973 54707 55325 55397 55425 58579 58774 59538 59673 59765 60483 61216 62240 64147 65442 68468 68571 70927 73177 75849 80138 82124 84813 87462 88861 92452 93630 94237 97686 98184 98702 99211
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.