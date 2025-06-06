St Michael's Hospice winning lottery numbers 6th June 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 39418 Battle
2nd Prize £300 – 15071 Bexhill on Sea
3rd Prize £150 – 12786 St Leonards on Sea
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10198102111232913887151671561615645202182130222542 25090260522627427023315463270133157357543849440277 41303417414278643950448724500150321506615081252032 55095569296036061610648066752970141711217116273242
74425745057485176475771598041786387890788935692736 9502995385985589898199047
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.