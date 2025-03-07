St Michael's Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 7th March 2025
1st Prize £2,000 – 74848 St Leonards on Sea,
2nd Prize £300 – 19396 St Leonards on Sea,
3rd Prize £150 – 67551 St Leonards on Sea
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
10739 12804 19132 19433 23423 25573 27809 29121 32540 35189 37687 37995 41249 41848 42482 43243 46719 47008 48542 48774 50895 51957 52168 53313 54064 57416 57742 58232 58354 58568 59101 59943 60041 62947 64194 65212 66887 68016 68496 68658 74611 76177 80150 80848 86243 86425 86596 87245 95245 96242 97323 98907 99153 99601 99837
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.