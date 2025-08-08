St Michael's Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 8th August 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 61826 Bexhill on Sea
2nd Prize £300 – 16165 Sedlescombe
3rd Prize £150 – 51089 St Helens
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
15440166821728618712200012713028697315173324834593 36266369673780937861379763872841606421734510349476 52480531255345555933568216076561069643796500667805 67816681426843269159701547034572051749467517376249 77489779077937179898833858599788752935829426095048 9510296196964999664396997
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.