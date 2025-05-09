St Michael's Hospice Winning Lottery Numbers 9th May 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
1st Prize £2,000 – 60701 Hastings
2nd Prize £300 – 42376 Aston
3rd Prize £150 – 98365 Hastings
Plus 55 Prizes of £10
11324114571398818457184641910819179256652584027091 280472874931100322743336135718 36997420994271844029 45918499885077651256518565417056187599556202862608 63418646886517066396683756955470404726627460075089
75159759177635477079775747917088895889909096292026 934659399095989 9838499559
For more information on how you can play St Michael's Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.