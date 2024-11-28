St Modwen Homes to share plans for new homes in Copthorne
The proposals are for development on two parcels of unused land within the existing Heathy Wood development.
St Modwen Homes plans include a variety of family and affordable homes to support local needs, and following engagement from the community and key stakeholders, a full planning application will be finalised and submitted to Mid Sussex District Council in the coming weeks.
The public consultation event will take place between 4pm and 7pm on Wednesday, December 4 at St Modwen Homes Sales Centre Heathy Wood, RH10 3YR.
Further information on the proposals will be available on https://stmodwenhomes.co.uk/land-off-worsell-drive/ from Wednesday, December 4, and feedback can be sent to [email protected] until Friday, December 13.