St Modwen Homes to share plans for new homes in Copthorne

By Joanna Bray
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 08:42 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 08:48 BST

St Modwen Homes is inviting people to a public consultation event to view and comment on emerging proposals for new homes and areas of green space on land off Worsell Drive, Copthorne.

The proposals are for development on two parcels of unused land within the existing Heathy Wood development.

St Modwen Homes plans include a variety of family and affordable homes to support local needs, and following engagement from the community and key stakeholders, a full planning application will be finalised and submitted to Mid Sussex District Council in the coming weeks.

The public consultation event will take place between 4pm and 7pm on Wednesday, December 4 at St Modwen Homes Sales Centre Heathy Wood, RH10 3YR.

The proposed homes would be within the red lined areas on land off Worsell Drive, Copthorne.

Further information on the proposals will be available on https://stmodwenhomes.co.uk/land-off-worsell-drive/ from Wednesday, December 4, and feedback can be sent to [email protected] until Friday, December 13.

