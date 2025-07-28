St Olav’s Day - an ancient festival, a living building

Ancient stone arches—almost a thousand years old—will echo with reverent voices as Chichester’s oldest surviving building opens its doors for the annual Feast of St Olav (Olave) Holy Communion.

Most days, St Olav’s greets you as a peaceful Christian bookshop where you’re more likely to hear the soft turning of pages than the chanting of Psalms. Yet the very stones themselves have witnessed nearly a millennium of worship: this is Chichester’s only surviving Saxon church, built around 1050 - making it even older than the Cathedral.

Presiding over the celebration will be Bishop of Chichester, Rt Revd Dr Martin Warner, who will preach and preside.

Bradley Smith, Manager of St Olav, and Chair of the Prayer Book Society said: “The annual celebration of Holy Communion is a key event in St Olav's diary. It provides an opportunity to give thanks for the long history of Chichester's oldest place of worship, and to pray for its continuing work as a Christian bookshop and resource centre. Everyone is welcome to join us for the service, and to stay for refreshments afterwards.”

St Olav - an ancient building in the heart of Chichester

Uniting Chichester’s Christian Community

The service is organised by the bookshop staff, and has been since the church closed as a parish church in 1953. This annual Communion service is supported by Prayer Book Society, renowned for its commitment to keeping the beauty and depth of traditional Anglican worship alive. The Bookshop also holds a monthly Evensong.

This special annual Communion event brings together Christians across denominations, inviting anyone and everyone to step into living history. All are welcome—whether you remember the building’s days as a full-time church, frequent the bookshop, or are simply curious about the city’s past.

A Bridge Between Past and Present

St Olav’s is a living symbol of resilience. Despite its transformation into a bookshop, the church remains consecrated ground. As history meets daily life in the very heart of Chichester, one question you might ask yourself is: who was St Olav?

Olaf II Haraldsson—St Olav— was King of Norway who reigned from 1015 to 1028 and is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, and Church of England. Many churches were dedicated to St. Olave, particularly in England, reflecting his popularity and the spread of Christianity.

Whether you’re drawn by faith, curiosity, or a love for local history, Tuesday’s service is a chance to walk where Saxon feet once trod, and to hear ancient words spoken anew. In a city bustling with modern life, St Olav’s reminds us of the stories—sacred and communal—that have shaped Chichester from its earliest days.

Details:

Date/Time: Tuesday, 29 July, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, 29 July, 7:30 pm Venue: St Olav’s Saxon Church (now St Olav’s Christian Bookshop), North Street, Chichester

St Olav’s Saxon Church (now St Olav’s Christian Bookshop), North Street, Chichester Presider & Preacher: Bishop of Chichester, Rt Revd Dr Martin Warner

Bishop of Chichester, Rt Revd Dr Martin Warner Hosted by: The staff and Trustees of St Olav Trust