St Osyth community welcomes rare breed lambs

Award-winning developer City & Country has welcomed the birth of a new cohort of rare-breed Portland, Manx and Hebridean lambs at St Osyth Priory this spring. To celebrate the occasion, local families were invited to visit City & Country’s Priory Fields development in St Osyth, Essex to meet the lambs.

The event welcomed 30 visitors, offering them a chance to get up close with the estate’s newest arrivals – dozens of playful spring lambs. Priory Fields’ Shepherdess, Faye Barston, shared fascinating insights into lambing, animal care and the importance of sustainable farming.

Attendees of all ages were given the rare opportunity to hand-feed the lambs, with many children enjoying their first experience of farm life up close.

Shelley West, Group Sales and Marketing Director at City & Country comments: “The event was a lovely way to celebrate the springtime and for families to connect with the animals living on the estate. The arrival of the lambs is such a special time, and as a sustainable developer, City & Country works closely with its land managers, maintaining open green spaces and enhancing biodiversity.

Meet the Lambs Event

"When communities are designed around natural landscapes, with space for wildlife to thrive, people feel more grounded, and healthier overall. It encourages a slower, more mindful way of life – one where residents can enjoy a stronger sense of peace and community too.”

Faye Barston, Shepherdess at City & Country, adds: “It’s heartwarming to see the joy these animals bring, especially to children who may be experiencing farm life for the first time. It was important that visitors were able to interact with the estate’s newborn lambs in a safe and educational environment.

"Sheep have always played a large role on the St Osyth Priory estate; they’re not just grazing animals – they help manage the landscape, support local biodiversity and remind us all of our connection to the countryside. It is rare to find a development similar to Priory Fields, where homes and nature sit side by side. It offers a unique way of life where nature can be embraced.”

Set adjacent to the ancient Grade I and Grade II-listed grounds of St Osyth Priory in Essex, Priory Fields is home to an array of rare breed animals. Alongside the heritage sheep, white deer roam the restored pastures of the estate seasonally and a variety of coastal birds take advantage of the natural wetlands and on-site ponds.

Priory Fields

City & Country’s The Essex Collection is made up of three luxury developments, Priory Fields in St Osyth, Manningtree Park in Manningtree and Sanderling Reach on Mersea Island. Having recently launched, City & Country’s Priory Fields development offers 190 high-quality new homes including a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties. Now available to buy off-plan, prices currently start at £375,000 for a three-bedroom detached home and up to £685,000 for a five-bedroom show home plot.

To find out more about The Essex Collection, please visit www.cityandcountry.co.uk or call 01730 606 405.