St Wilfrid’s Eastbourne ‘Art at the Hospice’ fundraiser underway

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice ‘Art at the Hospice’ fundraiser is underway, and revered artist Catriona Millar has kindly donated the opportunity to learn to paint with her as part of it.

‘Art at the Hospice’ includes an online auction of paintings, ceramics and photography, and an art exhibition in the hospice’s Street Café in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne. Running alongside this is a raffle in which paint sessions with Catriona are the top prize. Tickets can be purchased from the hospice for £5 and winners will be drawn on 16th October during a live auction hosted by broadcaster David Dimbleby.

Art is currently showcased around the hospice and includes established artists with art in private and public collections throughout the world, together with up-and-coming local artists. This includes pieces by artists including Catriona, Mali Morris RA, Haydn Cottam (winner of the inaugural BP Portrait Travel Award), Deborah Macmillan and Victoria Threlfall.

There is also the opportunity to bid for a portrait by Chelsea Renton, with a visit to Chelsea’s studio in Lewes for a sitting, as well as a behind the scenes tour of the Towner, followed by lunch at Light.

Pam Russell, Fundraising Director, said: “Not only is this a unique opportunity to own an original artwork, but every raffle ticket you buy and every bid you make in the auction will make a difference to the care we can offer patients and their families. We’re hoping the auction will raise over £16,000 – enough to cover the cost of an average stay for a patient on our Inpatient Unit.

“We’re delighted that journalist, former presenter, and supporter David Dimbleby will be hosting a live auction — and he’s generously donating one of his own artworks to the online auction. We’d also like to thank all the artists for donating their pieces, and to our sponsors, Eastbourne Gardens Care Home - Avery Collection, for their support,” Pam said.

To find out more, or to view the auction lots, visit https://www.stwhospice.org/support-us/donate/art/ or pop into the hospice to browse between 8.30am and 4pm daily.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.