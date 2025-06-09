St Wilfrid’s Eastbourne hosts record-breaking Rainbow Run

More than 1,500 people ran through the colours of the rainbow for the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Rainbow Run fundraiser on Saturday (7th June).

Not only did record-breaking numbers attend, but the event also raised the highest amount ever, at more than £100,000.

Participants were sponsored to walk, dance, skip and stroll through seven paint stations and two foam stations along a 5-kilometre route at Nash Street Farm, near Hailsham.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Events Fundraiser, Jemma Campbell, said: “Thankfully, the predicted rain stayed away during the event, and we had a brilliant day. The big paint party at the end was a particular highlight for everybody. We had more people attend than ever before and are astounded at the incredible amount they have raised. Thank you to all of them.

Fun was had at Rainbow Run!

“A big thank you must go to the Thomas family for their incredibly generous hospitality on Nash Street Farm. We’d also like to thank Whiteline Manufacturing and Team Frames for their overall event sponsorship, as well as the businesses who sponsored the individual paint and foam stations.

“Finally, we couldn’t do any of our events without our band of fabulous volunteers who helped make the day such a success. We’re already getting excited for next year’s Rainbow Run!” Jemma added.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.