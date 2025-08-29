St Wilfrid’s Eastbourne supporter paddleboards across Channel to raise funds

A St Wilfrid’s Hospice supporter has paddleboarded across the Channel to raise money for the charity.

Carl Freslov’s 18.5 nautical mile journey took just over six hours and raised £11,100.

He decided to take on the challenge after the hospice cared for his mum, Colette. Carl said: “Mum was supported by the Community Team at home then stayed in the hospice for her last week. It made a massive difference to her and the family. It’s an incredible place filled with kind people, so I wanted to give something back to say thank you.”

Carl spent hours training in the gym and sea in preparation. On the day of the challenge, he left Rye Harbour accompanied by a boat and two support crew. It was a hot summer’s day, and hours of paddleboarding led to sunstroke and exhaustion, which took weeks to recover from.

Carl presents the money to Megan Upton from St Wilfrid’s

St Wilfrid’s Fundraising Assistant, Megan Upton, said: “I’m in awe of Carl as I know his challenge wasn’t easy. I think it’s the first time someone has paddleboarded across the Channel to raise money for us and we’re very grateful to him.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.