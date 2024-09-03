St. Wilfrid's Hospice celebrates Cherished Moments with ambitious mosaic wall project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is creating a pop-up mosaic wall to celebrate the people, places and things that the local community holds dear – and they need the public’s help to make it a success.

The Cherished Moments project is asking people to submit a photo of their favourite thing, and there are no limits. It could be a loved one, a pet, a favourite view, a place, a social group, or even a car. The photos will then be put together to create a much bigger picture.

Photos can be added online at stwhospice.org/cherishedmoments, dropped into the hospice or posted to Cherished Moments, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, 1 Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, BN22 9PZ. The deadline to receive images is Wednesday, September 18. Photos cannot be returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finished mosaic wall will be on display at the hospice during Hospice Care Week (October 7 to 13) and in other locations in the local community (to be announced) after that. The wall also coincides with a wider art exhibition which will be on display at the hospice throughout October.

A collage of some cherished moments.

Hospice CEO, Colin Twomey, said: “We are creating this photo wall as a lasting visual representation to showcase those special things that the people in our community care about.

“So please show your appreciation for your local hospice by sending us a photo of something that matters to you. We would love to see it and add it to our Cherished Moments mosaic wall.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.