St. Wilfrid's Hospice celebrates Cherished Moments with ambitious mosaic wall project
The Cherished Moments project is asking people to submit a photo of their favourite thing, and there are no limits. It could be a loved one, a pet, a favourite view, a place, a social group, or even a car. The photos will then be put together to create a much bigger picture.
Photos can be added online at stwhospice.org/cherishedmoments, dropped into the hospice or posted to Cherished Moments, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, 1 Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, BN22 9PZ. The deadline to receive images is Wednesday, September 18. Photos cannot be returned.
The finished mosaic wall will be on display at the hospice during Hospice Care Week (October 7 to 13) and in other locations in the local community (to be announced) after that. The wall also coincides with a wider art exhibition which will be on display at the hospice throughout October.
Hospice CEO, Colin Twomey, said: “We are creating this photo wall as a lasting visual representation to showcase those special things that the people in our community care about.
“So please show your appreciation for your local hospice by sending us a photo of something that matters to you. We would love to see it and add it to our Cherished Moments mosaic wall.”
