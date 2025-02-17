St Wilfrid’s Hospice Chichester joins national campaign to change perceptions of hospice care

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester is proud to be one of over 143 hospices taking part in the "This is Hospice Care" campaign, a national initiative facilitated by Hospice UK. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and to shift public perceptions of hospice care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester is proud to be one of over 143 hospices taking part in the "This is Hospice Care" campaign, a national initiative facilitated by Hospice UK. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and to shift public perceptions of hospice care.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with over 143 other hospices across the UK. Hospice care across the country is facing its most pressured financial situation in over 20 years, and it is clear that many people are still unaware of the incredible impact of their local hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2040, the number of annual deaths in the UK is expected to rise by 130,000, with 90% due to natural causes - these are the people who could benefit from the care hospices provide. If we don’t start planning now, the gap in hospice care could become very real” – Lois Howell, Chief Executive of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester.

St Wilfrid's Hospice Community Team

St Wilfrid’s Hospice encourages local residents to consider the profound impact that leaving a gift in their Will can have on hospice funding. In St Wilfrid’s catchment area across West Sussex and parts of Hampshire, last year gifts left in Wills accounted for 25% of the hospice income, enabling us to care for over 345 people at any one time. In fact, if just 38% of people in the local community left a gift of £300 in their Will, St Wilfrid’s could fully fund the Hospice Ward for at least seven years.

To find out more information on the “This is Hospice Care” campaign, or to find out how you can support St Wilfrid’s Hospice by leaving a gift in your Will, please visit stwh.co.uk/gifts-in-wills or contact the fundraising team on 01243 755184.