St Wilfrid’s Hospice Chichester Partywear Event 6th November

We have a lovely range of high-quality, pre-loved dresses that will bring sparkle to your Christmas, as well as shoes, bags and accessories to complete the look.

Join us between 5pm and 7pm on 6th November to browse the range and try on outfits in our gorgeous dressing room. Plus, you’ll get a soft drink or glass of alcohol-free bubbles.

You’ll also be able to buy items from our women’s and men’s clothing sections and look for potential gifts in our homeware and bric-a-brac section while you’re there.

All purchases will not only bring glitz to your wardrobe and help with the Christmas present list - but will also contribute towards providing palliative and end-of-life care to people in your community.

