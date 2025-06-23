St Wilfrid’s Hospice Chichester recognised for championing care for veterans this Armed Forces Day

St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester has been recognised with a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award, just in time for Armed Forces Day (28 June), for its work supporting the Armed Forces community - not just as colleagues but as patients and families facing some of life’s toughest moments.

At the heart of this commitment is Suzy O’Callaghan, St Wilfrid’s Director of Clinical Services and a former Army Reservist, whose military background has shaped how the Hospice cares for those who’ve served.

“I come from a military family, and I spent over 20 years as an Army Reservist including time in Kosovo and Afghanistan,” said Suzy. “That experience means I understand how hard it can be for veterans to ask for help, even when they really need it. But we make sure they’re met with respect, understanding and care that feels familiar.”

For many in the Armed Forces, facing serious illness or the end of life brings unique challenges. Suzy and the St Wilfrid’s team know veterans are often proud, independent and used to keeping going, no matter what.

That’s where the Hospice’s personalised approach comes in - from adapting how staff communicate, to understanding the value of privacy, independence and acknowledging past experiences including trauma.

One person who knows this first-hand is Gary Edgington MBE, a Navy veteran diagnosed with incurable oesophageal cancer in 2024. Gary served in the Falklands Conflict, Northern Ireland and the Gulf and admits he never thought he’d need hospice care - or what a difference it could make.

“I’ll be honest, I thought hospices were where people went to die,” said Gary. “But what I’ve found at St Wilfrid’s couldn’t be further from that. The ‘H’ in hospice stands for homely, not horrible - they’ve treated me like royalty with care, compassion and respect.”

Gary, who spent nearly 40 years serving his country, says the Hospice has been a lifeline for him and his family.

Suzy O’Callaghan, Director of Clinical Services at St Wilfrid's Hospice Chichester and former Army Reservist

“They’ve helped us get our heads around this upside-down world of illness. From the doctors and nurses, to the volunteers, caterers even the gardeners - everyone cares and nothing’s too much trouble.”

The ERS Award reflects St Wilfrid’s promise to make sure every veteran, reservist and military family feels seen, valued and understood when they come through the Hospice doors.

“This isn’t about ticking boxes,” added Suzy. “It’s about doing what’s right for people who’ve served. We get that military life shapes how you face illness, pain even death - and we tailor our care to this.”

The award also recognises the Hospice’s support for staff with military backgrounds or reservist commitments.