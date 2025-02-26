St Wilfrid’s Hospice Chichester welcomes new government grant; however, the hospice funding crisis continues

It has been announced that hospices across England are to set to receive the first £25m of a promised one-off £100m grant from the government.

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said: "The announcement before Christmas of £100m of additional funding for hospices in England was a significant boost, and today's news of the allocation of the first £25m of this funding will be a huge relief for our members”.

Whilst the grant is greatly appreciated, hospices across the country are still struggling to fund their daily running costs.

A patient receiving care on the Ward at St Wilfrid's Hospice.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham – the local hospice for West Sussex and parts of Hampshire, is set to receive £141,670 which can be put towards capital costs, such as infrastructure. Whilst appreciated, this funding does not help cover on-going commitments such as employee salaries, which are the biggest part of the cost of care.

Every pound of funding is vital for St Wilfrid’s. Demand for palliative and end-of-life care in the Hospice’s catchment area is increasing due its ageing and growing population, and the cost of supplying St Wilfrid’s vital expert care services is increasing.

Lois Howell, CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful to receive our share of this grant, but we are still left with a funding gap due to the ever-increasing costs of running our specialist services.

One cause of those rising costs is the recent increase in Employer National Insurance contributions, which means that the Hospice will have to find an extra £240,000 a year, on top of the £9m+ we need to run our services.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s running costs are more than £26,000 per day. 16% of that comes from government funding, which is less than the 30% average across the rest of the sector. St Wilfrid’s Hospice is an independent charity, and relies on the generosity of the local community’s donations, fundraising activities, charity shopping, and gifts left to the Hospice in supporters’ wills.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s palliative and end-of-life care is given to those in need in the community, completely free-of-charge to the patient and their loved ones.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice looks forward to continuing to work together with central Government and NHS partners on ensuring long-term sustainable funding for hospice care across West Sussex and Hampshire.