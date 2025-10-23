St Wilfrid's Hospice Eastbourne ‘delighted’ with support from Morrisons Foundation
Thanks to the support from the charitable arm of the supermarket, St Wilfrid’s Hospice will be able to replace their aging pantry, which has been in constant use for more than 10 years, with a fully refurbished area offering refreshments, at any time of day, for patients and visiting family, friends and carers.
Ruth Bacon, Associate Director for Clinical Services said: “After 10 years of continuous use the pantry is due a refresh, so we are delighted to have received this grant from the Morrisons Foundation.”
“The refurbished pantry will provide a practical, smart food and drink preparation area for our 63-strong host volunteer team who prepare refreshments for patients and their visitors, and I know the update will make a difference."
St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield for people affected by life-limiting illnesses. Support is offered at the hospice, as well as in patients’ own homes and in care homes.
David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Being able to have light refreshments at any time of the day will really add a bit more comfort for patients who receive the specialist care from St Wilfrid’s Hospice.”
“Supporting charities at the heart of our community is what the Morrisons Foundation is all about and I’m very proud that we’ve been able to help such a well loved local charity in such a meaningful way.”
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.