St Wilfrid’s Hospice Eastbourne's Make a Will Month scheme returns

St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne has launched its ‘Make a Will Month’ scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During September, participating solicitors will write a simple will, free of charge, in exchange for leaving a gift in your will to St Wilfrid's and/or making a cash donation.

Ten different solicitor branches in Eastbourne, Uckfield, Polegate, Hailsham and Seaford are supporting the scheme, and already booking appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rozelyn Bristowe, Legacy and Trust Manager at St Wilfrid’s, said: “The solicitors kindly offer their time for free in exchange for a gift, either written into the will, or a gift that they ask you to leave with them to be passed on to the hospice.

Rozelyn Bristowe

“As always, we’re very grateful to all the solicitors taking part, as well as the people who use our scheme. We rely on the support of our local community and need the funds generated from this scheme more than ever,” she said.

For more information or to see the list of solicitors taking part, visit www.stwhospice.org/make-a-will-month-2025 or call 01323 434214.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.