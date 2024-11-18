St. Wilfrid's Hospice: Five reasons to write your will

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you ever thought about what would happen to your loved ones and possessions if you don’t have an up-to-date Will and Testament? Here are our five top reasons to make sure you have your affairs in order.

To protect your partner

One of the most important reasons to make a Will is to protect your partner. If you are unmarried, dying without a Will can have serious consequences for your partner. For example, if your house is not jointly owned, then your partner could find themselves without a home.

A Will is a clear and binding contract that provides financial security to your loved ones.

To ensure dependent children are cared for

If you have dependent children or step-children, you will want to make sure that someone is there to care for them when you die. You can name ‘guardians’ in your Will, and these will be the people who you have asked to look after your children when you die.

If you don’t have a Will, this could result in your children being cared for by someone you didn’t want or unnecessary custody battles and arguments.

To ensure someone looks after your pets.

Have you ever thought about what will happen to your pets when you die? Similarly to dependent children, you can name a guardian in your Will who will take in and care for your pets when you die.

You have already written a will, but it needs updating.

It is recommended that you update your Will every five years or so, or when a major life event happens such as a marriage, buying a house, having a child or getting divorced. You will also need to update your Will if one of your stated guardians or your executor (the person who will carry out your Will) dies.

The only way you can change your Will is by making an official alteration called a codicil. You need to sign a codicil and get it witnessed in the same way as witnessing a Will.

To give to causes and people you care about the most.

In your Will, you can state particular people and charities who you would like to leave gifts to. This could be a cash sum (pecuniary gift), a share of your estate (residuary gift) or an item of value, such as art or jewellery (specific gift).

Gifts in your Will to charity are Inheritance Tax exempt, and in some circumstances, the remainder of your estate could benefit from a reduced Inheritance Tax rate, if you leave enough of your estate to charity.

Hospices across the UK are currently in a financial crisis, and at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, we rely on the generosity of people like you who leave a gift in their Will to a chosen charity.

To find out more about writing a Will, or leaving a gift in your Will, please visit our website stwh.co.uk/gifts-in-wills, or please do get in touch with our friendly fundraising team on [email protected], or call 01243 755184.