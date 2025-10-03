St Wilfrid’s Hospice pays tribute to Dame Patricia Routledge DBE
As Patron of our charity, Dame Patricia has supported St Wilfrid’s for many years. Her kindness and commitment helped us in countless ways, including the creation of our new hospice facility for the people of West Sussex. She visited regularly, spoke with patients, families and volunteers, and always asked our teams how they were doing. Those conversations lifted spirits and reminded everyone why compassionate care matters.
Lois Howell, CEO at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “Dame Patricia was part of the St Wilfrid’s family. She gave her time, her voice and her heart to our community. We will miss her warmth and humour. We will honour her by continuing to provide outstanding care for people with life-limiting and terminal illness.”
Dame Patricia’s legacy lives on in the comfort and dignity our teams provide every day. We are grateful for her decades of advocacy for hospice care and for the joy she brought to so many.