St Wilfrid’s Hospice pays tribute to Dame Patricia Routledge DBE

Dame Patricia Routledge DBE, Patron of St Wilfrid's Hospice Chichester

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is deeply saddened by the death of Dame Patricia Routledge and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Patron of our charity, Dame Patricia has supported St Wilfrid’s for many years. Her kindness and commitment helped us in countless ways, including the creation of our new hospice facility for the people of West Sussex. She visited regularly, spoke with patients, families and volunteers, and always asked our teams how they were doing. Those conversations lifted spirits and reminded everyone why compassionate care matters.

Lois Howell, CEO at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “Dame Patricia was part of the St Wilfrid’s family. She gave her time, her voice and her heart to our community. We will miss her warmth and humour. We will honour her by continuing to provide outstanding care for people with life-limiting and terminal illness.”

Dame Patricia’s legacy lives on in the comfort and dignity our teams provide every day. We are grateful for her decades of advocacy for hospice care and for the joy she brought to so many.