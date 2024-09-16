St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll: A night to remember

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A powerful wave of emotion swept through the Italian Gardens on Saturday night as St Wilfrid's Hospice celebrated the tenth anniversary of its Starlight Stroll. For many, the event was an indescribable experience, full of love, loss, and reflection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 850 people participated in the walk, which raised money for St Wilfrid's Hospice, an organisation which provides end-of-life care and care to those with life-limiting illnesses.

The walk started from Princes Park and continued to the Italian Gardens and back, with some walking the special tenth-anniversary ten-mile route instead of the usual five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along the way, the mood transitioned from an upbeat yet contemplative walk to a profoundly reflective gathering in the Gardens.

Lanterns were lit in remembrance of loved ones.

The change in atmosphere was reinforced by soft piano music echoing through the trees and low lighting, creating a space for personal reflection.

"It's the contrast," said one St Wilfrid's Hospice volunteer, "between the lively energy during the walk and the quiet reflection here in the Gardens."

As the sun set, the Italian Gardens became a haven for collective emotion. People wiped away tears, hugged one another, and placed lanterns and messages in memory of loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emotions were palpable—sniffles, quiet sobs, and lingering stares painted a vivid picture of loss and reflection.

Roughly 850 people participated in the walk.

"For me, it's a chance to remember those we've lost," explained a hospice representative, describing the event as a time of remembrance and support.

Walkers had personal reasons for participating—whether to honour loved ones, raise awareness, or give back to the hospice that had once cared for someone they knew.

The emotional weight of the event was clear as participants paused to lay down lanterns and reflect on their memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One walker, eyes emotion-drenched, said, "They [mum and dad] wouldn't want to see me like this," while others quietly supported one another, sharing a deep sense of community.

The sky lit up with hues of purple as emotions ran deep.

Each note of the soft piano music playing seemed to heighten the moment's intensity, connecting the participants in their shared experience of grief and remembrance.

As darkness fell and the lanterns flickered in the evening breeze, many participants began their walk back to Princes Park, leaving behind the peaceful, reflective space of the Gardens and stepping into the moonlit seafront.

The transition from the intimate Italian Gardens to the open seafront was a powerful reminder of how space shapes emotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one volunteer put it, this "fantastic flagship event" for St Wilfrid's Hospice draws people back "year after year". The organisation has currently (at the time of writing) raised £65,478 from the event.

The evening ended on a note of togetherness, leaving participants with a shared sense of humanity and a collective remembrance that transcends words.