St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll: A night to remember
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Around 850 people participated in the walk, which raised money for St Wilfrid's Hospice, an organisation which provides end-of-life care and care to those with life-limiting illnesses.
The walk started from Princes Park and continued to the Italian Gardens and back, with some walking the special tenth-anniversary ten-mile route instead of the usual five.
Along the way, the mood transitioned from an upbeat yet contemplative walk to a profoundly reflective gathering in the Gardens.
The change in atmosphere was reinforced by soft piano music echoing through the trees and low lighting, creating a space for personal reflection.
"It's the contrast," said one St Wilfrid's Hospice volunteer, "between the lively energy during the walk and the quiet reflection here in the Gardens."
As the sun set, the Italian Gardens became a haven for collective emotion. People wiped away tears, hugged one another, and placed lanterns and messages in memory of loved ones.
The emotions were palpable—sniffles, quiet sobs, and lingering stares painted a vivid picture of loss and reflection.
"For me, it's a chance to remember those we've lost," explained a hospice representative, describing the event as a time of remembrance and support.
Walkers had personal reasons for participating—whether to honour loved ones, raise awareness, or give back to the hospice that had once cared for someone they knew.
The emotional weight of the event was clear as participants paused to lay down lanterns and reflect on their memories.
One walker, eyes emotion-drenched, said, "They [mum and dad] wouldn't want to see me like this," while others quietly supported one another, sharing a deep sense of community.
Each note of the soft piano music playing seemed to heighten the moment's intensity, connecting the participants in their shared experience of grief and remembrance.
As darkness fell and the lanterns flickered in the evening breeze, many participants began their walk back to Princes Park, leaving behind the peaceful, reflective space of the Gardens and stepping into the moonlit seafront.
The transition from the intimate Italian Gardens to the open seafront was a powerful reminder of how space shapes emotion.
As one volunteer put it, this "fantastic flagship event" for St Wilfrid's Hospice draws people back "year after year". The organisation has currently (at the time of writing) raised £65,478 from the event.
The evening ended on a note of togetherness, leaving participants with a shared sense of humanity and a collective remembrance that transcends words.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.