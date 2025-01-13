St Wilfrid’s Hospice to hold recruitment day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is inviting anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to pop along to an information day to find out more.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recruitment day is at Gather in the Beacon Shopping Centre on Thursday, February 6 between 10am and 4pm. Anyone interested in volunteering, or working, at the Broadwater Way hospice, in one of their 11 shops, or out in the community is invited to drop in.

Vicky Ford, Volunteer Engagement Manager, said: “We currently have over 400 volunteers supporting our work in shops, communities and in our hospice building. We are always looking to welcome new faces to our amazing team so if you have some time to spare and would like to make a difference in your local community, we would love to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan McGregor has volunteered for St Wilfrid’s for more than 10 years, first in the Donation Centre in Moy Avenue and then in the café at the hospice. “I wanted to be able to give something back after the wonderful care my husband received at the hospice,” she said.

Volunteer Jan McGregor enjoys her role in the hospice café

“I really enjoy my role in the café. I get to meet and work with so many lovely people and have made many friends. I feel it is such a privilege to volunteer at St Wilfrid’s and it is such a pleasure to be part of the wonderful team there. I would definitely recommend it to anyone.”

If you cannot attend the information day and would like to speak to someone about a volunteer role, please email [email protected] or call 01323 434205. For current St Wilfrid’s paid job vacancies, and to sign up to job alerts, please visit stwhospice.org/vacancies

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses. Volunteers help both at the hospice and out in the community.