St Wilfrid’s Hospice ‘TreeCycle’ scheme raises over £27,000 for local hospice care
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This green scheme saw hospice volunteers going across your local community to collect real Christmas trees from local residents’ doorsteps, in return for a suggested donation. The trees were then taken to a waste facility site in Tangmere, where they are turned into mulch, compost and chippings to benefit local farmland.
Over four days, 1,560 trees were collected, across nine local postcodes. This is an incredible number that not only will benefit our environment, but the support from the community has helped raise vital funds for the Hospice, making a huge difference to local lives and their families.
Supporting your local hospice with events such as TreeCycle is more important than ever as costs are continuing to increase across the sector. As an independent charity, St Wilfrid’s are funded almost entirely by generous donations from the community. In fact, only 17% of their running costs are covered by government grants, leaving the remaining 83% of their £9 million a year running costs are left unfunded. The support from the community, helps St Wilfrid’s to fund these costs, and continue to provide expert end-of-life care to those in need.
Nathan Evans, Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “It’s amazing to see our TreeCycle scheme grow from strength to strength every year. It’s a fantastic scheme that not only helps the local community, but it also means we can sustainably dispose of the trees. Thank you so much to all of our volunteers, and everyone who booked and donated. We couldn’t run this service without your support”.
St Wilfrid’s TreeCycle event was proudly sponsored by Beaver Tool Hire.
This was the fifth year of the TreeCycle scheme and nearly 1,600 trees were collected and recycled this year. TreeCycle will return in 2026, with bookings opening in Autumn 2025.