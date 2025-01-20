St Wilfrid’s Hospice ‘TreeCycle’ scheme raises over £27,000 for local hospice care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice ‘TreeCycle’ scheme returned this January, offering the local community a way to recycle their real Christmas trees, while supporting a local charity. Together, the community raised an incredible £27,058 which could help to fund over an entire day of running costs for the Hospice, covering all areas including their Ward and Community services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This green scheme saw hospice volunteers going across your local community to collect real Christmas trees from local residents’ doorsteps, in return for a suggested donation. The trees were then taken to a waste facility site in Tangmere, where they are turned into mulch, compost and chippings to benefit local farmland.

Over four days, 1,560 trees were collected, across nine local postcodes. This is an incredible number that not only will benefit our environment, but the support from the community has helped raise vital funds for the Hospice, making a huge difference to local lives and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting your local hospice with events such as TreeCycle is more important than ever as costs are continuing to increase across the sector. As an independent charity, St Wilfrid’s are funded almost entirely by generous donations from the community. In fact, only 17% of their running costs are covered by government grants, leaving the remaining 83% of their £9 million a year running costs are left unfunded. The support from the community, helps St Wilfrid’s to fund these costs, and continue to provide expert end-of-life care to those in need.

Group of TreeCycle Volunteers

Nathan Evans, Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “It’s amazing to see our TreeCycle scheme grow from strength to strength every year. It’s a fantastic scheme that not only helps the local community, but it also means we can sustainably dispose of the trees. Thank you so much to all of our volunteers, and everyone who booked and donated. We couldn’t run this service without your support”.

St Wilfrid’s TreeCycle event was proudly sponsored by Beaver Tool Hire.

This was the fifth year of the TreeCycle scheme and nearly 1,600 trees were collected and recycled this year. TreeCycle will return in 2026, with bookings opening in Autumn 2025.