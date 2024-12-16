St Wilfrid’s Hospice wins Chichester BID Christmas Window Competition 2024

St Wilfrid’s Hospice charity shop on East Street has been announced the winner of the 2024 Chichester BID Christmas Window Competition for their imaginative and beautifully crafted display.

The competition, sponsored by Henry Adams, is a much-loved tradition in Chichester BID’s annual Christmas in Chichester festivities.

It celebrates the artistry and creativity of local businesses as they transform their shopfronts into magical showcases for Christmas shoppers to enjoy.

This year’s theme complemented the launch of the BID’s new Christmas Tree Stroll around the city, which was inspired by Chichester Festival Theatre’s family production, Hey! Christmas Tree. Participating businesses were encouraged to incorporate sustainable materials, adding an eco-friendly dimension to their displays.

Hedge Rose were also awarded silver in the competition

The judging panel, comprising Member of Parliament for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller, CEO of Henry Adams, Ian Wiggett, Director of LEAP at Chichester Festival Theatre, Dale Rooks and Chichester BID CEO, Helen Marshall, spent an afternoon visiting each display, awarding points for creativity, presentation and interpretation of the theme.

Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester said: “Many congratulations to St Wilfrid’s Hospice for a simply beautiful window which really stood out for its creative interpretation of the Christmas Tree theme and its attention to detail to deliver an inspiring and festive display.

"I really do encourage everyone to visit Chichester city centre and explore the enchanting Christmas Tree Stroll and the stunning window displays that are bringing so much festive cheer to the city.”

Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams, commented: “It was an absolute pleasure to walk the city and see the effort so many businesses have put into their displays.

Judges of the Chichester BID window competition with Winter's Moon

"Many congratulations to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in East Street for their wonderful window and its superb attention to detail – a must visit for any Home Alone fan. Congratulations also to the runners up – all the entrants made the judging a very tough job!”

In recognition of their efforts, the winning business will receive tickets to Chichester Festival Theatre’s Hey! Christmas Tree - a delightful way to celebrate the season.

Helen Marshall, CEO of Chichester BID, expressed her gratitude to all participants: “We’d like to thank every business that took part in this year’s competition. The creativity and enthusiasm on display have truly made Chichester’s city centre a festive delight for residents and visitors alike.

"We also extend our thanks to Henry Adams for their sponsorship and support, which has helped make Christmas in Chichester so special this year.”

Runners-up in the window competition were Winter’s Moon in South Street and Hedgerose on The Hornet who were both awarded joint Silver.

This year’s participating businesses included:

Refilled - North Street, Vinegar Hill - North Street, Chichester Bedrooms - Crane Street, Joanna's Tearoom - North Street, Brook Taverner - North Street, Clothkits - The Hornet Buzby and Blue - The Hornet Almshouse Arcade - The Hornet The Bazaar – Eastgate Alexander Jewellery Creations – East street, Chestnut Tree House – North Street, Timothy Roe – South Street, British Red Cross – North Street, Robin’s Nest – Baffins Court ,Open Design Studio – Northgate, Artisan Gallery – North Street, Dartagnan Menswear – North Street, Whitbys – Baffins Court, Winter’s Moon – North Street, Elegant Tailors – St Martins, St Wilfrid's Hospice - East Street, Guardian Angel Carers – Eastgate, We are Yarn – South Street, Hedgerose - The Hornet Creations - South Street.

For more information about Christmas in Chichester visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk/christmas