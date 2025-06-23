St Wilfrid’s Hospice wins Outstanding Contribution to the Community at Chichester and Bognor Regis Business Awards 2025

St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham announced today that it has won the Outstanding Contribution to the Community category at The Chichester Chamber of Commerce (CCCI) Chichester and Bognor Regis Business Awards 2025, which were held at Avisford Park Hotel on Friday 20 June.

The event recognises and celebrates the outstanding contributions of businesses in the local community, and is attended by a diverse range of companies including well-known brands, public sector, specialists, start-ups and charities.

Ahead of the event, St Wilfrid’s was nominated as a finalist in three categories: Sustainability/Environmental, Health & Wellbeing Excellence and Outstanding Contribution to the Community. The Hospice, which provides expert palliative and end-of-life care free-of-charge to people in the local area, won the award in a category with four other local businesses.

Christine Gillott, Philanthropy Manager at St Wilfrid’s Hospice said, “We are all absolutely thrilled and proud to have won Outstanding Contribution to the Communityat this year’s CCCI Business Awards. We were up against such strong competition from a number of amazing regional businesses and charities who were all worthy winners, and we are extremely grateful for the recognition.

“At St Wilfrid’s, our community is at the heart of all we do. We are dedicated to helping local people with life limiting illnesses; at the Hospice itself and in people’s homes. Our team of community nurses work tirelessly on a daily basis providing tailored and compassionate care. Thanks to the expertise across our entire Clinical Team, we ensure local people have the best possible quality of life for as long as possible.

“Our award success is testament to the hard work, passion and dedication that everyone at St Wilfrid’s gives to the running of the charity, to our local community, to the environment - and to the expert care that we provide to local people.”